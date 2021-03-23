What should you expect going to a community vaccination center? Here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Thousands of people are being vaccinated at several large-scale and medium-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites across Central Virginia. However, you may be wondering what to expect going to a community vaccination event.

Around 1,000 to 7,000 people are vaccinated a day at mass vaccination sites like the Richmond Raceway, Ashe Center and Virginia State University in Petersburg.

“We know that these sites can feel a little daunting,” said Cat Long with Richmond-Henrico Health Districts.

But, Long said there’s no need to rush and come to your appointment early.

“Sometimes folks like to come hours before their appointment and then that affects our clinic flow,” she said. “So, come a little bit early, but not too early.”

The process starts inside, where a station of volunteers fill syringes with vaccine doses.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily realize that the syringes aren’t shipped with the vaccine in them,” Long said. “We have our syringes shipped to us and then we have the vaccine shipped to us in vials.”

People in vests will point you in the right direction to park, and from there you’ll go inside to the registration table.

After that, they’ll ask some questions to match you with your pre-registration. Then, a nurse or volunteer will direct you to a table where a nurse will be waiting to administer a vaccine to you.

“We usually have a number, so they’ll be told to go to table 12 or table 11 and then you sit down and the nurse chats with you a little bit and then gives you your vaccine,” Long explained.

After that, you’ll hang out at the observation station for around 15 minutes or 30 minutes if you’ve got allergies, just to make sure you’re feeling well and aren’t experiencing an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Some sites like the Ashe Center will schedule a second dose appointment there for you on the spot, but if you go to a site that doesn’t do that, the Virginia Department of Health will reach out to you just like they did for that first dose to schedule an appointment for the second within about a week.

Richmond and Henrico Health District vaccine sites are accessible, equipped with handrails and doors wide enough for wheelchairs. If you can’t make it inside, Long said they’ve done car side vaccination for folks. They’ve also held senior days so that the entire event is more accessible for folks that might need more time to walk across the building.