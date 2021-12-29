Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re having trouble finding COVID testing locations, you’re not alone. Long lines at testing locations and limited availability of at-home tests is rampant.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have announced they are expanding testing clinics into next week to accommodate the increase in need for testing, as the nation struggles with a shortage of coronavirus testing opportunities.

Here’s an updated list on testing locations around the Richmond area.

Richmond and Henrico:

  • Jan. 4: 9 to 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church
  • Jan. 5: 3 to 6 p.m. at Highland Springs Community Center
  • Jan. 7: 1 to 3 p.m. at Diversity Thrift
  • Richmond Urgent Care: No appointment required. Drive through testing: Mon. through Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Your local clinic:

Other:

