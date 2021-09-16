White children are vaccinated at rate 2 to 3x higher than Black children in Richmond, data shows

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a COVID-19 update Thursday morning, the Richmond and Henrico Health District presented data regarding vaccinations.

Dr. Melissa Viray with RCHD said that community transmission remains high and hospitals are feeling the burden of COVID-19. She asked residents to continue getting vaccinated and do their part to slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, 51.5% of people ages 12-17 in Richmond have been vaccinated.

In data presented by Dr. Viray and gathered by her team, findings revealed that white children are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of two to three times higher than Black children in Richmond. Given Richmond’s demographics, she said this data is very alarming.

Dr. Viray said that the data is based on estimates. In a perfect data scenario, they would know the exact number of kids of each race vaccinated, but they do not. They used data from the health department and the U.S. Census to reach the calculations below.

Dr. Richard L. Bennett, MD, who practices medicine in Church Hill, said there is mistrust, miseducation and missed opportunity when it comes to getting kids vaccinated. Dr. Bennet said education about vaccines should start at schools, churches and doctor’s offices.

When it comes to vaccines, Dr. Bennett said people should feel empowered and have their questions answered instead of feeling like information is being shoved down their throats.

If you are thinking about getting a vaccine, here is a list of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in our area:

9/17/21 – Henrico West, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, 23228 – 9 a.m. to noon – Pfizer, J&J and Moderna

9/18/21 – Brookland Park Community Celebration, 2930 North Ave. – 2 to 4 p.m. – Pfizer and J&J

9/18/21 – AfroFest RVA, Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220 – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Pfizer J&J