White House expert talks about Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Deborah Birx, the Office of the Vice President’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, spoke with state officials on Tuesday about Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak.

While Dr. Birx is serving as a White House expert for the coronavirus, from 2005-2014 she served as the Director of CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS.

Birx met with Gov. Northam, community members and state health officials for a round table about Virginia’s COVID-19 response this morning. She said she wanted to talk to them about how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as the test positivity rate increases.

Even though the state’s test positivty rate is 7.3 percent, Birx said in certain regions it’s above 10 percent.

She said some measures she recommends include wearing a mask at all times in public and closing bars that cannot successfully social distance. She said Arizona and Texas took these measures and saw a great improvement.

Birx said a lot of outbreaks are coming from parties and large social gatherings. She said many people under 35 will not show symptoms, and they may bring the virus home.

This comes as the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 86,994 total cases of COVID-19. So far this week, there have been more than 2,000 newly reported cases.

