Will protests lead to COVID-19 spike? Infectious disease specialist weighs in

(WRIC) — New reports from the World Health Organization suggests that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients rarely spread the virus to others.
But what does this mean for containing the virus?
8News morning anchor John Rogers interviewed VCU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Gonzalo Bearman about the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. With protests continuing across the commonwealth and throughout the world, is a spike in coronavirus cases expected in the coming weeks?
Readers can watch the full interview in the video player above.
