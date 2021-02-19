Winter weather postpones second dose vaccine appointments in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Health District is rescheduling three days worth of vaccination clinics due to the winter storm on Thursday and Friday. Second doses originally scheduled for the week of Feb. 22 will be pushed back a week to accommodate for this week’s rescheduled appointments.

Appointments were moved this week due to weather will be rescheduled for sometime the week of Feb. 22.

People with appointments originally scheduled for the upcoming week that are being shifted due to rescheduling will receive a call during the week of March 1 to get their new appointment for that week.

The health district will contact people via their preferred contact method, either phone or email to reschedule their appointment.

Delayed second dose appointments will be slightly beyond either the three or four week timeframe suggested for each vaccine but within CDC guidelines.