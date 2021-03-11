With spring break on the horizon, experts still advise against travel for fully vaccinated Americans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s that time of year when families and college kids alike pack their bags for a much-needed spring break, but health experts are still advising against travel even if you’re fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people can socially gather without masks. Despite the long-awaited guidance, experts stopped short of changing travel guidance.

Related coverage: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Health experts warn travel could cause an increase in cases and put the majority of Americans who aren’t vaccinated at a higher risk of getting the virus.

While fully vaccinated people are less likely to become sick, experts say there isn’t enough data to know if fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus to others.

Local universities have already heeded warning. Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond announced they would eliminate spring break to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Related coverage: VCU cancels spring break, announces phased spring reopening

If you do travel, the CDC suggests to get a test one to three days before your trip and again three to five days after.

If you’re eligible, get fully vaccinated then wait two weeks to take that trip.