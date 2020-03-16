Woman in her 20s is 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman in her 20s is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Henrico and Richmond health departments. Henrico’s confirmed case has yet to be reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

The woman began exhibiting symptoms, including a cough, congestion and a fever, following a trip to North Carolina with a group of people. The woman has mild symptoms and “should be fine,” Avula told 8News on Monday.

The group the woman traveled with is being monitored and tested for the virus.

