York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courthouse Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a Courthouse Deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

The office said the officer left work on March 25, and has not returned since then. He was given a test on March 26, and the positive results were received yesterday.

They said the deputy did not need to be hospitalized but self-quarantined at home and has made a full recovery. He will remain quarantined for another four days and not return to work until he gets clearance from a medical professional.

They said two other courthouse deputies and one civilian courthouse employee who have similar symptoms are also self-quarantining at home.

The York-Poquoson Courthouse will be closed on Monday, April 6, for a thorough cleaning.

Check back with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: