RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, Nov. 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send text and voice messages reminding the Commonwealth to get their COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.

The messages will be based on immunization records for people over 50. It will also list locations where free boosters are available and provide resources to schedule appointments.

You can schedule your booster shot online or call 434-477-5974.

