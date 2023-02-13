RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the routine list of immunization shots for children, teens and adults.

While recommended, the CDC does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for children, and schools do not require students to be immunized before enrolling.

The 2023 list of recommended vaccines includes shots for the flu, measles, mumps and rubella, and polio. The vaccine schedule helps physicians determine which vaccine is best to administer and keep track of a patient’s vaccinations against common infectious diseases.

The City of Richmond and Henrico Health Departments will hold walk-up vaccination clinics in Richmond this week. In addition, they will be offering flu vaccines at specific locations as well. Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ups are also welcome.

The first clinic will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. The second will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. The third clinic will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 400 E. Cary St.

