Cumberland superintendent shares concerns with scabies outbreak as 9th case confirmed

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A scabies outbreak at Cumberland County Public Schools has parents concerned.

Another confirmed case was reported Monday morning at the high school, said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones and Director of Human Resources Dr. Elizabeth Jamerson. This brings the total number of cases to nine.

Over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. Amy Griffin posted a video online saying there had been six confirmed cases at Cumberland County Elementary School and two at Cumberland County Middle School.

“I do understand everyone’s concern. I am just as concerned about the spreading as anyone,” Dr. Griffin said in the video.

Scabies is caused by the microscopic human itch mite, which burrows into the skin where it lives and lays its eggs. It is usually spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact, according to the CDC.

Dr. Griffin said the schools were deep cleaned over the weekend and school buses will be wiped down daily.

“This is not something the school division can do just on their own,” said Dr. Griffin.

She urged parents to look out for symptoms on their children. Symptoms include pimple-like irritations, a rash on the skin and intense itching, especially at night. Scabies can look like poison ivy or poison oak.

“If your child has any symptoms, do not send your child to school and immediately take them to the doctor,” Dr. Griffin said.

School officials said they are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and following their recommendations. Dr. Griffin said they will continue to clean the schools for 12 weeks after there are no new confirmed cases.

