RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Daily Harvest has announced a voluntary recall of all French Lentil and Leek Crumbles products due to consumer reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues.

The company reported that it had received approximately 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions.

“Consumer safety is our highest priority, and we have taken immediate steps to stop production and distribution of the product and conduct a root cause investigation, which is ongoing,” said a company announcement shared by the FDA.

Approximately 28,000 units of the product are now being recalled.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed from April 28 to June 17 through a number of methods, including online sales, direct delivery, retail sales and sales at a pop-up store in Los Angeles. Samples were also provided to a small number of consumers.

Daily Harvest has reportedly notified customers of the recall and issued a credit for recalled products.

French Lentil and Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below the top and the words “French Lentil + Leek” in bold, as shown in the image below.

(Courtesy of the FDA)

Consumers who may still have the recalled product in their freezers should immediately dispose of it.

According to the company, no other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact Daily Harvest by visiting the website here or by calling 888-302-0305. This recall is being made in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.