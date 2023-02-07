Instilling good dental hygiene habits early in your child’s development will ensure a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– As heath providers ring in children’s dental health month, a startling trend is creating urgency for families now more than ever.

Health officials are seeing a rise in “COVID Cavities.” According to the Virginia Dental Association, decayed teeth and cavities are up a whopping 44% among Virginia kids. This comes after many families’ visits to the dentist decreased during the pandemic.

Health officials say it’s better to get an early jump on your child’s dental health by making consistent appointments at the dentist in their adolescent stages. That way the habit is built early.

Click below for more information: