RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A nonprofit dedicated to vision care for children in need celebrated supporters and staff who are making an impact in the community.

Chesterfield-based Conexus held its community celebration and awards reception Thursday, Sept. 30, in Richmond. 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo was named Community Partner of the Year for his support of the group’s annual Gift of Light campaign.

The organization goes into schools and performs eye exams to eliminate undetected and untreated vision problems in children, according to its website.

Scenes from the Conexus award event 2022. Photo credit: Tyler Hall

Other award recipients include:

Education Partner of the Year award to Dr. Mervin B. Daugherty, Chesterfield Public Schools Superintendent

Partner of the Year award to VSP Vision Care

Conexus’ latest impact report states that the organization has performed outreach to 44 Virginia school divisions with 77,833 children screened. Its programs referred 23,518 children for vision screenings. Conexus counts among its staff and volunteers’ accomplishments implementing 3,251 mobile vision clinic exams and prescribing 2,364 pairs of glasses to children in need.