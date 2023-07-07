RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An ongoing dispute between the Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and organ screening company Buckeye Transplant Services may affect some Virginia hospitals’ ability to screen their patients’ organs.

The Richmond-based non-profit has accused Buckeye of improperly using data from their network, DonorNet, and now wants to restrict their access altogether. According to UNOS, DonorNet allows organ procurement organizations (OPO) to add health data for an organ donor.

A lawyer for UNOS told The Washington Post that Buckeyes is basically using UNOS data and selling it to hospitals.

Buckeye posted a statement on their website, essentially stating they did nothing wrong.

“Buckeye has been as transparent and cooperative with UNOS as possible for the past two months. We have explained how we operate, shown UNOS representatives how we operate, and answered dozens of written and oral questions. We have consistently told UNOS that we are willing to discuss cooperatively with UNOS how we can address any concerns that they may have,” stated Buckeye.

If Buckeye loses access to the network, it could strain some hospitals’ workers, who would have to make up for the lost service by screening organs at 63 hospitals across the country. In Virginia, the affected hospitals would include Inova Fairfax Hospital and The University of Virginia Transplant Center.

In a statement shared with 8News, the UVA Transplant Center said it is “closely monitoring the situation” between UNOS and Buckeye.

“Alternative plans are being made, if needed, to ensure we continue to receive lifesaving offers of donated organs for our patients without interruption. The UVA Health’s Transplant Center team is dedicated to saving patients’ lives, and that work will continue without pause or interruption,” wrote UVA Health’s Public Information Officer, Eric Swensen.

UNOS currently has a multi-million dollar contract with the federal government, but it will expire this year.

UNOS told 8News, “No transplant program, or an organ procurement organization (OPO) acting on a program’s behalf, will experience any interruptions in receiving organ offers,” UNOS Media Relations Specialist Anne Paschke wrote.

Paschke also stated Buckeye filed a suit against UNOS in federal court on July 3. UNOS deferred any follow-up action for at least two weeks to allow the court time to consider Buckeye’s request for a temporary restraining order.