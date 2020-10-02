Do you need a flu vaccine? Get one at these locations for free

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WRIC) — Flu season is here! Health experts are urging people to get their flu shot this year to help avoid a ‘twindemic.’

A flu vaccine only protects against influenza, not the coronavirus. And while its effectiveness varies from year to year, people vaccinated against flu don’t get as sick, avoiding pneumonia, hospitalization and death, Schaffner said.

Who needs flu vaccine? The U.S. recommends it for everyone starting at 6 months of age. But flu is most dangerous for people over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, asthma, even diabetes.

Do you need a flu shot? Here’s a list of places you can get one for free:

Richmond and Henrico Health Department

Friday, October 2 — 4 to 7 p.m., Southwood Apartments, 4602 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA (On-site registration)

— 4 to 7 p.m., Southwood Apartments, 4602 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA (On-site registration) Saturday, October 10 — 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Hotchkiss Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Parkway Blvd, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register)

— 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Hotchkiss Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Parkway Blvd, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register) Wednesday, October 21 — 2 -6 p.m., East Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Street, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register)

— 2 -6 p.m., East Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Street, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register) Wednesday, October 28 — 2-6 p.m., Mount Vernon Adult Education Center, 7850 Carousel Lane, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register)

— 2-6 p.m., Mount Vernon Adult Education Center, 7850 Carousel Lane, Richmond VA (Call 804-205-3501 to register) Tuesday, November 10 — 12-4 p.m., Fourth Baptists Church, 2800 P Street. Richmond, VA

Rappahannock Area Health Department