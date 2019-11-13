E-cigarettes decrease blood flow to the heart, according to new study

(CNN) — The American Heart Association is presenting two new studies at its upcoming ‘scientific sessions’ meeting.

The key findings are that vaping has an unhealthy impact on heart-disease factors, including glucose and cholesterol levels. Researchers also say using E-cigs appears to decrease blood flow to the heart, more than tobacco cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration says it is meeting with vaping industry representatives this week to discuss regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control said it was aware of more than 2,000 cases of lung injury linked to vaping across 49 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Researchers say most of the illnesses involve vaping substances that include THC.