RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed localities in central Virginia are seeing more new cases of COVID-19, but a decrease in RSV cases, following any expected “holiday spike.”

According to the CDC website, there are three types of community levels — low, medium and high. They are determined by looking at hospital beds that are being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19 and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

There are now 33 counties in Virginia that have high community levels and recommend masking up when indoors. These areas include Henrico County, Hopewell and Petersburg. Areas with medium community levels include places like Richmond and Chesterfield County.

The update comes as 73.6% of Virginia’s population is now fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Doctors say the hike was expected after the holiday season. It is also worth mentioning that RSV cases are no longer plaguing hospital rooms here at home, and local capacity rates have come down. VCU is now seeing a capacity rate of 90%.

Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough with VCU Health said that while RSV cases are down locally, there is still a local spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, and doctors say numbers for the flu vaccine aren’t where they should be.

Kimbrough also said that the elderly and young children are still the demographic most affected by COVID-19. Last month, the CDC updated COVID-19 vaccine guidelines to include children ages 6 months through 5 years in order to better cover this vulnerable population.