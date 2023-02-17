RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel wants to see the drug naloxone be made available over the counter.

Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses and in Virginia, is currently only available behind the counter through authorized dispensers, in accordance with a statewide standing prescription for naloxone. The state has written an overarching prescription for the drug to be filled by any member of the public such dispensers.

On Wednesday, the panel unanimously voted to recommend the administration approves over-the-counter selling of naloxone, which would widen the platform for additional retailers to sell the life-saving drug.

As a result, Narcan — the leading version of naloxone in the U.S. sold in the form of a prefilled nasal device and injection — would be available for purchase over the counter, in the store aisles with other commonly sold drugs.

The panel’s vote is not binding. The FDA will decide by March 29, though panel members said it should be done sooner to increase access to the lifesaving drug substantially.

