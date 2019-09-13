FDA: Probable carcinogen found in Zantac

Breaking News
(CNN) – Some common heartburn and acid reflux medications may be contaminated with a cancer-causing impurity.

The Food and Drug Administration says the drug Zantac and its generics contain small amounts of a substance known as NDMA.

It’s the same probable carcinogen that prompted a July recall of several blood pressure medications.

An FDA spokeswoman told USA Today the discovery isn’t prompting a recall and says people shouldn’t panic, but the agency says it’s a good idea to switch to another over-the-counter drug.

Those on a prescription version should talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

