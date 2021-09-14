Five measles cases linked to Afghan evacuation flights; no risk to those with MMR vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday they’re investigating five cases of measles among individuals who took part in evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

VDH is working to notify anyone who was potentially exposed at several locations across the commonwealth, including Fort Pickett, Dulles International Airport, and a Richmond hospital.

The vast majority of Virginians are immunized against measles as part of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, administered in two doses prior to the start of kindergarten. That vaccine confers lifetime immunity.

But vaccination rates among children have declined in recent years from a peak in 2015-2016. And while measles is very uncommon in the United States – thanks to successful vaccination campaigns – it’s still endemic in many other countries.

The VDH will directly contact anyone they believe was exposed, but they also stressed the importance of the MMR vaccine as a preventative measure, saying, “maintaining a high level of vaccination reduces risk to our communities.”

In the meantime, the AP reports that Afghan refugees are being required to receive the measles vaccine before they enter the United States, among other immunizations.