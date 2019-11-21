Flu season is here: Health experts say now is the time to get your shot

If you haven’t already, now is the time to get a flu shot.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who says 60 percent of the country is already seeing flu activity. Opposed to last year, that number is higher than normal.

Health expert Em Stephens with the Virginia Department of Health says the flu vaccine is the best protection against the virus. It’s recommended that anyone 6 months or older get the shot.

“It’s safe, it’s effective, it’s the best way to prevent yourself from getting sick, and even if you get sick, it lowers the seriousness of the condition when you get it and it helps protect the people around you,” said Stephens, a Virginia Department of Health Respiratory Disease Coordinator.

In the United States, flu season peaks between December and February.

As of right now, 30 states are reporting a higher number of flu cases than at the same point last year, or even the past 10 years.

“We’re definitely seeing elevated flu activity currently in Virginia,” Stephens said. “We’ve been local for the past two weeks, meaning that we’ve been seeing it in certain pockets throughout the state but not necessarily widespread throughout the state.”

Em Stephens

California, Louisiana, and Maryland are seeing widespread activity. Seven other states have regional activity, and 20 other states including Virginia have local activity.

According to the CDC, 61,000 people died from the flu last year.

“It really is much more serious than I think people give it credit for,” Stephens said.

Doctors urge locals to instill preventative measures for spreading the flu, such as washing your hands with soap and water and coughing into their elbows or tissue