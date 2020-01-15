(WEHT)- The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said children are particularly susceptible to the strain called influenza B-Victoria.
Although the main strain of influenza that’s circulating doesn’t exactly match what’s in this year’s flu shot, kids may be the most at risk.
According to data released last week if your child is exposed to B-victoria, there’s a 54% chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it. The vaccine is a really good match for the strain H1-N1.
The CDC reports that 32 children have died from the flu this season.
LATEST STORIES:
- No. 11 Louisville escapes Pitt upset bid in overtime, 72-68
- West Virginia invites Virginia county to become part of the state
- Flu vaccine doesn’t match main strain of influenza
- Girl killed, brother missing after being swept out to sea with their father
- Governor Northam to ban guns at Capitol Square ahead of rally