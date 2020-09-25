Free flu shot clinic coming up in Goochland County

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District is holding a free seasonal flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Goochland County. Residents can get their flu shot from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station on Three Copt Road in Louisa.

The flu shots will be administered drive-thru style. Individuals will access the free clinic by car at the Three Copt Road entrance of the fire station. Everyone attending the event should remain in their vehicle unless otherwise instructed.

The clinic is open to anyone over 6 months old while supplies last. The county asks that everyone attending wear a short sleeved or loose shirt as well as a face covering.

Goochland County says they are encouraging all residents to get their shot this year. Individuals unable to attend the clinic can call their primary care provider or local pharmacy to get a seasonal flu vaccine.

Individuals with questions about the free clinic, scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd, should call (804) 351-6206.

