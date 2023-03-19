WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Frozen strawberries packaged under several brands and sold at retailers nationwide are being recalled due to a possible link to a Hepatitis A outbreak that is believed to have caused illness in at least five people.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), five people reported becoming ill after eating frozen organic strawberries. An FDA investigation traced the strawberries back to a common supplier, who got them from farms in Baja California, Mexico in 2022.

The FDA found a strain of Hepatitis A in strawberries from the farms which was identical to that which caused a Hepatitis A outbreak in May of 2022, also linked to strawberries imported from Baja California.

As a result of this investigation, California Splendor, Inc. has voluntarily recalled 4 lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries, which were sold in California and Hawai’i and have the following lot codes:

Additionally, Oregon-based Scenic Fruit Company has voluntarily recalling frozen organic strawberries packaged under several brands and sold at retailers nationwide, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, with the following UPCs and expiration dates:

Because the FDA investigation is still ongoing, more products may be subject to this recall. Anyone with any of the above products are asked to not eat them, and instead return them to where they were purchased from.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A virus can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain jaundice and other symptoms. Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic, particularly in children under the age of six.