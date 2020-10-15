‘Hand Hygiene for All’: Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day

(WRIC) — Perhaps this day has never been more important than it is now.

Thursday, Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day. The global advocacy day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap and water, as an effective way to prevent diseases and save lives, according to GlobalHandwashing.org.

This year’s theme, Hand Hygiene for All, calls for “all of society to achieve universal hand hygiene.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, citizens should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, or after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing.

The uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic makes this action paramount.

The CDC adds that handwashing education in the community can:

Reduce the number of people who get sick with diarrhea by about 23–40%

Reduce absenteeism due to gastrointestinal illness in schoolchildren by 29–57%

Reduce diarrheal illness in people with weakened immune systems by about 58%

Reduce respiratory illnesses, like colds, in the general population by about 16–21%

The observance was established by the Global Handwashing Partnership in 2008.

