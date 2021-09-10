Hanover announces mental health events for suicide prevention month

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Community Services Board, in partnership with suicide prevention organization BeWellVA, is planning a series of mental health events throughout September, which is suicide prevention month.

You can find a list of regional events – which include reading groups, ‘Mental Health First Aid classes,’ wellness walks, and more – here.

Martha Lambert, Coordinator of Behavioral Health Wellness at Hanover CSB, says that in addition to attending this month’s events, she encourages residents to complete an online mental health screening, “It’s important to check in with ourselves periodically and notice our own emotions and symptoms.”

Hanover CSB also offers walk-in assessments Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lambert also encouraged residents to lock up firearms and medications – two of the most ocmmon methods of suicide – to prevent tragedy. “By locking medications and locking firearms we can help prevent access to these lethal means and save lives,” she said.

Residents of Hanover County can get a secure lock box or cable lock at at the CSB or at one of the Pamunkey Regional Library locations. To learn more about the details of that program, see the County’s page here.

If you or a loved on is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK. Help is available.