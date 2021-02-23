Health clinic hours expanded for Sussex and Surry health departments

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District announced they will be expanding health clinic opportunities for Sussex and Surry counties. The clinics are now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of just on Wednesdays or not at all.

On the days they are open, the health departments will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In an email, Tiffany Carter with Crater District Health Departments stated “We have consistently done our best to provide continuity of services for all our district’s localities. We will continue to phase in health department hours as we are able while continuing to balance routine services with testing events and vaccination clinics for COVID-19.”

Some services, such as WIC and nursing home screenings will be continue to be done remotely due to the ongoing pandemic. All vital records will be brought to people’s cars outside of the clinic instead of being picked up inside.

In order to utilize the health clinic an appointment must be made over the phone. The Sussex Health Department can be reached at 434-246-8611 and the Surry Health Department can be reached at 757-294-3185.

8News previously spoke with leaders from Sussex County frustrated with the closure of the physical health department location in the county. Throughout most of the pandemic, residents of Sussex County have had to travel to Hopewell for health department services.

Sussex County Supervisor Eric Fly says the expanded days and hours are a start. “But it is not where we need to be and this is not what we pay for,” Fly said.