How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government online

President Joe Biden speaks about the government’s COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Right now, every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests completely free.

By visiting COVIDtests.gov, you can get the free coronavirus tests that usually take seven to 12 days to ship.

On the website, you are urged to order the tests now so you have them when you need them.

The orders are placed through United States Postal Service and the form is filled out with a $0.00 total at checkout.

TWO EASY STEPS TO GET YOUR COVID TESTS:

Visit COVIDtests.gov and click on the blue button that says “Order Free At-Home Tests.“

Screenshot from COVIDtests.gov

2. Fill out the form on the redirected USPS page then hit “Check Out Now” on the right side of the screen.

Screenshot from COVIDtests.gov

The website launched a day early ahead of the official launch tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19.

The tests available for order are rapid antigen at-home tests and not PCR tests. They can be taken anywhere and results are available within 30 minutes with no lab drop-off required.

The tests work whether you are symptomatic or not, according to the website. Other questions can be answered at COVIDtests.gov/faq.