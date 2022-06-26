Spicy Catfish Stew made by Grand BK Corp are being pulled from store shelves after being shipped to Virginia for retail sale.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Consumers are being asked to check their freezers after a catfish product imported from Korea and shipped to Virginia for retail sale has been pulled from store shelves.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, frozen 2.24 LB plastic containers of spicy catfish stew made by Grand BK Corp. were shipped to stores in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — and sold nationally online.

The product was taken off store shelves because Korea is not authorized to export products containing catfish to the United States and it has not been inspected by the USDA.

Anyone who has purchased this product is asked to throw it away or return it for a refund.