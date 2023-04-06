RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Influenza B-positive tests have risen from 0.12% to 0.36% from January to the last week of March in the United States. However, Influenza A cases have decreased by over 8% in the same period.

The CDC categorizes flu season from fall to winter, with peak flu activity from December to February. There is currently no evidence that Influenza B is more problematic than Influenza A. However, Influenza A is transmitted from animals to humans, while Influenza B only spreads through humans.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 26,377 reported infections in Virginia during the 2022-23 flu season. However, Virginia remains at low activity.

Health officials encourage residents to get a flu shot even as the flu season is ending. However, experts say there could be availability issues as pharmacies and doctors distribute their final doses of the season.