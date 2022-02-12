Iowa man finds mouse in burrito

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man said he found a dead mouse in his food at a Sioux City restaurant. On Thursday the city’s health department confirmed it’s true.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) released a statement confirming the incident. The department tells KCAU 9 news it happened at Jim’s Burgers, on Gordon Drive.

Inspectors with the health department asked the restaurant to voluntarily close, Wednesday night for an inspection and the restaurant complied.

“To allow for deep cleaning, to allow for the disposal for any contaminated food, to allow for pest control to come in and do their thing. We came back Thursday morning to make sure all those things were done,” said Tyler Brock the Deputy Director & Director of Laboratory Services with SDHD.

Brock said, the department will do follow-up inspections of the restaurant. He says anyone can reach out to Siouxland District Health if they think there’s a sanitation issue at a Siouxland establishment.

“If there is anything that seems unsatisfactory, or seems unclean or seems unsanitary, we ask that people call us with those and we will check on those things. Food safety is why we do this and so that we don’t have people getting sick,” said Brock.

KCAU 9 News reached out to the owners of Jim burgers, on Gordon Drive. They declined to comment. We also spoke with the man who posted the image on his Facebook page. He told KCAU 9 he took the post down because he was being harassed.