RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan to get a flu shot this year, you may want to get it at Kroger.

All Kroger mid-Atlantic stores will be offering a $10 grocery coupon to customers when they receive a flu shot in-store at the Kroger pharmacy.

Customers will be able to access the coupon by loading the digital offer on their Kroger Plus card by visiting Kroger.com or by using the Kroger app and “clipping” the digital coupon. The pharmacy team will then be able to scan a barcode to activate the $10 offer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who are eligible for federally funded healthcare programs are excluded from the offer.

To schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot, visit https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic/schedule-appointment. The offer begins Wednesday, Aug. 16.