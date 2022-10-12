RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lipari Foods has announced that select snack tubs of the company’s sesame sticks mix and sunflower meat tub products have been recalled due to an undeclared cashew allergen.

According to a statement from Lipari Foods, people with severe sensitivity to cashews could run the risk of getting a life-threatening reaction if they eat from the products that were recalled. The company said the following products have been recalled:

Those who already purchased any of the recalled products should not eat it, but return it to the point of purchase instead, the company said in a release. Anyone who has questions is asked to call Lipari’s customer service line at 800-729-3354, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products, according to Lipari Foods’ statement.

Sesame sticks mix. Photo: Lipari Foods