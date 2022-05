(STACKER) — Despite the relaxing of regulations across Virginia and the country and the progress that has been made since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in the United States.

After a huge spike in December and January due to omicron, cases have been sharply rising in Virginia and in the Richmond area in the last month and a half.

Still, Virginia has made substantial progress with vaccination. Virginia is by far the most vaccinated state in the American Southeast, 73.4% of the population fully vaccinated, according to Mayo Clinic.

Keep reading to find out which localities are leading the charge to get Virginia fully vaccinated:

#30. Northumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (8,147 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (46 total deaths)

— 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,131 (2,193 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#29. Charlottesville city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (32,075 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (74 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,443 (9,190 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#28. Fluvanna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (18,897 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (44 total deaths)

— 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,032 (5,190 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#27. Chesterfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (245,530 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (759 total deaths)

— 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,098 (74,435 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#26. Isle of Wight County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (26,184 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (117 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,817 (7,354 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#25. Nelson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (10,562 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (35 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,133 (2,558 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#24. Henrico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (233,763 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (933 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,013 (66,206 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#23. Roanoke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (66,863 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (281 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,694 (21,375 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#22. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (7,557 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (31 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,222 (1,826 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#21. Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (77,558 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (284 total deaths)

— 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,508 (22,101 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#20. Salem city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (18,637 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (97 total deaths)

— 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,580 (5,713 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#19. Fauquier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (52,700 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (143 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,431 (13,127 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#18. Chesapeake city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (186,086 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (497 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,649 (50,557 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#17. Prince William County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (357,865 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (748 total deaths)

— 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,568 (96,740 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#16. Alexandria city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (121,548 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (188 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,971 (31,840 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#15. Loudoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (317,082 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (383 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,003 (70,314 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#14. Virginia Beach city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (345,289 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (820 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,148 (90,661 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#13. Goochland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (18,244 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (53 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,198 (4,085 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#12. Falls Church city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.3% (11,296 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (17 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,586 (2,132 total cases)

— 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#11. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (9,159 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (64 total deaths)

— 130.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,531 (2,170 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#10. James City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (59,828 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (120 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,816 (15,164 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#9. Fairfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (914,706 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (1,453 total deaths)

— 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,009 (183,706 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#8. Albemarle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (87,744 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (162 total deaths)

— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,672 (18,228 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#7. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (55,901 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (109 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,692 (10,032 total cases)

— 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#6. Hampton city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (110,496 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (330 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,016 (28,269 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#5. Prince George County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (32,876 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (77 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,028 (8,832 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#4. Arlington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.6% (205,156 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (323 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,871 (44,695 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#3. Fairfax city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 94.2% (22,629 fully vaccinated)

— 28.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (43 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,435 (2,026 total cases)

— 58.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#2. Charles City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (9,495 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (27 total deaths)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,875 (1,175 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#1. Norfolk city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (235,462 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (475 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,624 (42,781 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Stacker compiled this list of the counties and cities with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 5, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.