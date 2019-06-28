1  of  5
Losing sleep stressing out about money? New survey says you’re not alone

by: WRIC Newsroom

(WRIC) — Do you lose sleep stressing about money? If you do, you’re not alone apparently.

A new report from Bankrate says nearly one in three adults loses sleep over money, specifically worrying about everyday expenses. People also stay up thinking about retirement savings, health care costs and paying off different types of debt.

Bankrate’s report says women lose sleep over money slightly more than men (59% of women compared to 54% of men).

According to the report, 78% of Americans lose sleep over other issues like work and relationships.

