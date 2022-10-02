RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s good health news for the Richmond area regarding COVID-19 levels.

Richmond and Henrico both have medium COVID-19 community levels, and Chesterfield now has been deemed to have low COVID-19 levels according to a Center for Disease Control announcement on Thursday, Sept. 29.

“We are very encouraged by seeing our COVID-19 community levels drop this week,” Dr. Elaine Perry, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) said in a press statement. “We hope people enjoy this time of low levels while still remaining flexible and ready to implement more mitigation procedures should we shift back into higher levels.”

The CDC`s COVID-19 Community Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, an RRHD announcement explained.

“Bivalent boosters are the best tool we have to help keep us at low COVID-19 levels,” Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD said in the press announcement. “Not only will it help protect you against the Omicron variants, it also helps reduce community transmission, which is so important during the colder months where respiratory illness spreads more easily.”

Bivalent boosters are available through private providers, local pharmacies and through the local health district. More information is available about vaccinations at rhhd.gov or its direct line 804-205-3501.