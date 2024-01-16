RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Saturday that it confirmed a case of measles in a person returning to Northern Virginia after international travel.

In a Jan. 13 press release, the department said it wants to inform people who were at specific locations in two Virginia airports that they may have been exposed, doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

The dates, times and locations below are considered potential exposure sites:

Dulles International Airport , international arrivals area of the main terminal, 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3

, international arrivals area of the main terminal, 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Terminal A, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4

According to the health department, if you were in one of the above locations at the specified dates and times, are not vaccinated for measles and were born after 1957, you are considered at risk for infection. You should monitor for symptoms until Jan. 25.

If you begin experiencing measles symptoms, the department advises you to immediately remove yourself from others and contact your healthcare provider right away.

According to the health department, measles is considered highly infectious, as it can be spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Symptoms of the first stage of measles include a fever of over 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. This stage typically begins about seven to 14 days after a person has been exposed.

The second stage of symptoms begins about three to five days after the first’s symptoms occur, according to the health department. A rash begins to appear on the face and it spreads across the body. Measles becomes contagious 4 days before the rash appears and stops being contagious 4 days after it appears.

If you have received two doses of a measles vaccine or were born before 1957, you are not at risk for infection, according to officials. Those who have only received one dose of a measles vaccine are “very likely protected” but infection is still possible. It is recommended that you receive a second dose if possible.

For more information, read the full release from the VDH.