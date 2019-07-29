Measles cases up to 1,164 in 30 states — including Virginia

(CNN Newsource) — The Measles outbreak in the United States isn’t slowing down. The number of cases as of Friday has now reached 1,164, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s an increase of 16 cases from the previous week, according to the CDC. Cases have been confirmed in 30 states, including Virginia.

The CDC says Measles can be prevented with MMR vaccine and is ‘safe and effective.’

Two doses are about 97 percent effective at preventing Measles; one dose is about 93 percent effective.