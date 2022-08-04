RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – More than 115 people now have monkeypox in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

At this point, more than 30 of those people have been vaccinated against the virus.

In Central Virginia, seven people are reported to have the virus, but doctors said they don’t expect the spread of the virus to be anything like COVID-19, and while doctors said there is a limited supply of the vaccine, they said there is no concern about having enough.

Southwest Virginia Doctor, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said there’s a very, very low risk of respiratory transmission.

She said overwhelmingly, the transmission is direct contact with the skin of someone who has monkeypox sores.

People are at greater risk of getting monkeypox if they have multiple sexual partners, if they have anonymous sexual partners or if they are a commercial sex worker.

Dr. Morrow said people who are not in high-risk groups don’t need the vaccine since the virus is not casually transmitted.

Around 300 vaccines were brought in for Virginians who have had close contact with monkeypox cases.

Doctors said patients can be put on a list depending on how high risk they are and it could take a few days to get vaccinated.