Need a flu shot? Head to Patient First

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) getting a flu shot is more important than ever as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“A flu shot will not protect you from COVID-19, but it will decrease the risk of having both flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” Patient First said in a release.

The flu and COVID-19 share similar symptoms. Common symptoms include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

There are also differences. The differences include:

New loss of taste or smell has been associated with COVID-19 but not the flu.

The flu is more likely to appear with a sudden onset of illness, high fever, headache and body aches. Flu symptoms appear 1 to 4 days after infection.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear with a more gradual onset of illness, mild headache, body aches, and mild or no fever. COVID-19 symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after infection.

Patient First is offering flu shots though their ‘Fast Track Flu Shot program’ everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 .m. This means you can walk into any Patient First center without an appointment and receive your vaccination.

“Patient First offers two types of flu shots: seasonal flu shots and high-dose flu shots. Seasonal flu shots offer protection against four types of influenza viruses, and are available to patients aged 3 and older. High-dose flu shots are available to patients aged 65 and older, and offer protection against the same four strains as the seasonal shots,” the company said in a release.

Most insurance plans cover the cost of a flu shot. If you don’t have insurance, the cost for the seasonal flu shot is $35, and $65 for the high-dose flu shot.

