CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia’s School of Medicine has announced a new discovery that it believes could help prevent organ rejection and death after lung transplants.

A team with UVA’s Department of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics, led by Swapnil K. Sonkusare, has been researching a major cause of organ rejection and death after a patient receives a lung transplant.

This cause, called an ischemia-reperfusion injury, is a series of cellular changes that damage a new lung once blood flow is restored.

According to UVA, these researchers may have discovered a way to prevent ischemia-reperfusion injuries altogether. This method involves targeting the underlying biological processes the team believes are responsible for the injury in the first place.

The cause of ischemia-reperfusion injury has historically been difficult to pin down, according to UVA. The researchers discovered that, in injured lungs, it appeared the new blood flow had triggered an immune response within the blood vessels.

By “blocking key steps” within this process, UVA researchers were able to prevent ischemia-reperfusion injuries in lab mice.

“[This] suggests a promising approach for preventing the same problems in human transplant recipients, though much more research will be needed,” a spokesperson for UVA said in a press release.

As a result of an ischemia-reperfusion injury, the patient can experience either a primary graft dysfunction or a chronic allograft dysfunction. Both of those are the leading causes of death post-transplant, the first within thirty days and the second within a year.

Notably, half of all lung transplant recipients develop a chronic allograft dysfunction within five years of transplant.