RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent poll shows that Virginia voters strongly support improving mental health care and substance abuse services in the Commonwealth.

The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.

The budget was proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in December after he said the state’s current system is failing to meet growing mental health needs.

According to Mental Health America, Virginia ranks 34th in the U.S. in access to mental health care.

“We have a crisis and the system is not equipped to deal with it,” Youngkin said. “This challenge calls for much more than evolution. It calls for a revolution. It’s past time for major systemic changes.”

Now, current polling shows Youngkin has clear support for his three-year behavioral health plan called “Right Help, Right Now”. His proposal is currently pending in the Virginia General Assembly.