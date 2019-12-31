New Year’s resolution to quit smoking? ‘Quit, Don’t Switch’ to vaping

FILE – In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago. Some schools are taking stricter measures to keep e-cigarettes out of students hands, even punishing possession of the devices more harshly than regular cigarettes, because the devices, sometimes also known as vaporizers, can also be used […]

If you are considering quitting smoking for the new year, the American Lung Association encourages you not to rely on e-cigarettes as a replacement.

This year, the Lung Association is encouraging smokers to “Quit, Don’t Switch.” The campaign comes after an outbreak of lung illnesses and deaths linked to vaping.

Jennifer Folkenroth, the national director for tobacco programs at the American Lung Association, says misinformation about e-cigarettes is rampant. For years ads have hailed e-cigs as a safe and effective alternative, yet Folkenroth says, “The fact of the matter is FDA has not found any e-cigarette product safe and effective in helping individuals to quit tobacco products.”

