No neckties governor?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians have seen a lot of Governor Ralph Northam and his cabinet lately. Northam has been doing regular briefings to keep the media and public informed about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

The governor said Friday that some Virginians have noticed he and his cabinet have been dressing a little more casual for these briefings. Northam said he’s been getting emails and social media posts about it. He says some have been asking: what about the neckties?

Northam, who is also a doctor, says neckties harbor infectious pathogens and that he has directed his staff to keep the neckties off.

My colleagues and I were tweeting about this earlier this week: https://t.co/o9CvLuAaBN https://t.co/o9CvLuAaBN — Mark L. Keam (@MarkKeam) March 27, 2020

A 2006 ABC News report looked at a study of doctors wearing neckties at a hospital in New York. It found among 42 male surgical clinicians surveyed at the New York Hospital, Queens, nearly half were toting infection-causing pathogens on their ties. The assorted agents found on their neckties included bacteria Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and the fungus, all of which can cause infection.

