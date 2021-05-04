Now is the time to get out in front of fall allergy season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re not already aware, the seasonal spring allergies are upon us as we speak.

But if you’re allergic to ragweed in the fall, you may want to start seeking relief now.

Oral immunotherapy tablets for ragweed have been available for a few years now, and they work the exact same way allergy shots do.

The tablets need to be taken about three months before your allergy season begins in order to build up immunity and lessen symptoms.

“If you get really bad fall allergies, this would be the time that I would have you start seeing an allergist to get started with the ragweed therapy,” said Dr. Sandra Hong of the Cleveland Clinic.

The tiny tablets dissolve under your tongue and are taken daily prior to and during your allergy season.

Oral immunotherapy tablets are also available for summer grass allergies and indoor dust mite allergies.