RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching a public initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of counterfeit drugs, as well as opiates and fentanyl.

According to a release from Miyares’ office, the initiative, called “One Pill Can Kill,” “aims to generate open, honest conversations amongst families about counterfeit drugs and fentanyl and the extreme threat these substances pose.”

The leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013 is drug overdose. According to Miyares’ office, fentanyl contributed to 76.4% of overdose deaths in Virginia in 2021.

Miyares’ office will hold a press conference on the Barry Robinson Center in Norfolk at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to mark the launch of the initiative. Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin will join Miyares at the press conference to discuss her “Women & Girls: Wellness” initiative.