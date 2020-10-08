Open enrollment period for 2021 health plans begins Nov. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia residents planning to enroll in Affordable Care Act health plans in 2021 will be able to choose their plans through a State-Based Exchange on the federal platform.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, consumers and businesses have access to obtain health and dental insurance operated by states through state-based exchanges or operated by the federal government through the federally-facilitated exchange.

The Virginia Health Benefit Exchange was created by the General Assembly in 2020 as a new division within the State Corporation Commission. By plan year 2023 the exchange will transition to being fully state-based.

On Nov. 1 people can begin enrolling in health plans at HealthCare.gov.

According to a release from the SCC, “This month and throughout the transition, the Virginia Exchange will perform consumer outreach and education activities and offer consumer assistance.”

