(STACKER) — Food insecurity is considered a widespread problem in the United States. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put more pressure on families already experiencing food hardship, including households in Virginia. In addition, racial disparities in food insecurity — an issue in many U.S. communities before the pandemic — have continued to plague minority households.

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect a child’s overall physical health, and can potentially lead to psychological damage as well.

Read on to see which 15 counties and cities in Virginia have the highest rate of food-insecure children.

#15. Grayson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

— Number of food-insecure children: 580

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

City of Richmond. (Credit: Will Weaver / Wikicommons)

#14. Richmond city

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

— Number of food-insecure children: 9,060

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

#13. Wise County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,710

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

#12. Charlotte County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

— Number of food-insecure children: 620

– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

#11. Bristol city

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

— Number of food-insecure children: 860

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#10. Brunswick County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

— Number of food-insecure children: 670

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

City of Martinsville. (Credit: Sleddog116 / Wikimedia Commons)

#9. Martinsville city

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

— Number of food-insecure children: 780

– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

#8. Danville city

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

— Number of food-insecure children: 2,250

– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

#7. Hopewell city

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,450

– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

#6. Lee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,120

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

Dickenson County. (Credit: Nathan Yates / Wikimedia Commons)

#5. Dickenson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

— Number of food-insecure children: 740

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

#4. Norton city

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%

— Number of food-insecure children: 250

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

#3. Emporia city

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

— Number of food-insecure children: 430

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

#2. Buchanan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,110

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

City of Petersburg. (Credit: Wikipedia)

#1. Petersburg city

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,900

– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

METHODOLOGY

This list was compiled using data from Feeding America. Counties and cities are ranked by the highest percentage of children with food insecurity as of 2019.